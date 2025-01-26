U.S. Ambassador in Antarctica 2010 - Day 3

From U.S. Ambassador Huebner's Blog:

Above and Below the Ice:







The United States’ McMurdo Station and New Zealand’s Scott Base sit close together on McMurdo Sound, an inlet of the Ross Sea. Incredibly rich in nutrients and biodiversity, the Ross Sea is one of the last bodies of water on earth not harmed by human activity (other than the seemingly inevitable commercial over-fishing of certain species). Back from the South Pole, we decided to take a nice long walk along what will be the shore line of this special body of water when the ice of McMurdo Sound breaks apart for the summer over the course of the next few weeks.







Last night I heard that someone had fallen through the ice while walking back from the “ob tube,” so of course that’s where I wanted to go first. Good-natured as always, Dr. Lisa (Clough) agreed to squire us there. Smart and prepared as always, she asked her colleague, Michelle, and McMurdo fireman André to accompany us, in case she needed help fishing me out of the water. Original public domain image from Flickr