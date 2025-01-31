AFRICOM combat lifesaver course

Toubakouta, Senegal - Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon M. Echols, hospital corpsman, Security Cooperation Task Force (SCTF), Africa Partnership Station 2011, applies a bandage to a marine during a combat lifesaver course April 21, 2011. Echols demonstrated this standard to a group of Senegalese Marine and Air Force commandos, and Nigerian sailors. Echols is one of the 45 U.S. marines and sailors with the SCTF who is participating in APS 11. (Marine Corps Forces Africa photo by Master Sergeant Grady Fontana). Original public domain image from Flickr