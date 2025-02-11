Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagefloor planhouse plandiagram1940s black and whiteoak ridgefloor plan drawingplanhouse diagramMultiple Housing Drawing 1940s Oak Ridge.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 811 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12215 x 8257 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBadminton event poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14649348/badminton-event-poster-templateView licenseType B house Plans Oak Ridge 1940s.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734574/type-house-plans-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseBlack HD wallpaper, editable abstract snake framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741129/black-wallpaper-editable-abstract-snake-frameView licenseK-25 Power House Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734399/k-25-power-house-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseHouse & keys, real estate remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576840/house-keys-real-estate-remix-editable-designView licenseK-25 power House Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734711/k-25-power-house-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseSimplify space Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771686/simplify-space-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseType B House Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734577/type-house-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512737/real-estate-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseK-25 Power House Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734713/k-25-power-house-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture drawing png hand, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9146869/architecture-drawing-png-hand-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseType C-1 House 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734465/type-c-1-house-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hardcover book mockup, architect designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581156/editable-hardcover-book-mockup-architect-designView licensePre Fab House 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734622/pre-fab-house-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture drawing hand, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187545/architecture-drawing-hand-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseK-25 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734678/k-25-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseModern living Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866763/modern-living-instagram-post-templateView licenseK-25 Power House Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734676/k-25-power-house-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908643/basketball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-25 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734693/k-25-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal tiles mood board, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14861406/minimal-tiles-mood-board-editable-designView licenseK-25 Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734281/k-25-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseHouse & keys, real estate remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576841/house-keys-real-estate-remix-editable-designView licenseOak Ridge Baseball 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734280/oak-ridge-baseball-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal tiles mood board, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14857235/minimal-tiles-mood-board-editable-designView licenseK-25 Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734594/k-25-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910689/real-estate-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseK-25 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734592/k-25-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVR games Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908640/games-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMultiple Housing Unit L Plan Second Floor.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734415/multiple-housing-unit-plan-second-floorFree Image from public domain licenseOpen house day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513651/open-house-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge Football Game 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734282/oak-ridge-football-game-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseRenting apartment poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828628/renting-apartment-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Auditorium 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734722/oak-ridge-high-school-auditorium-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseModern house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513476/modern-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarly Construction in Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734618/early-construction-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseModern house poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653266/modern-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGas Station 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734720/gas-station-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseGrenache wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854038/grenache-wine-label-templateView license"B" Type Appartments 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734626/b-type-appartments-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license