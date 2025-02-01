rawpixel
Mandarin orange slices on white background (3/4 cup fruits).
1/2 cup red grape halves on white background (1/2 cup fruits).
1/2 cup red grape halves on white background (1/2 cup fruits).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735065/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain license
1/2 cup sliced strawberries on white background (1/2 cup fruits).
1/2 cup sliced strawberries on white background (1/2 cup fruits).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735109/photo-image-strawberry-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
Alternating green and red apple slices on white background.
Alternating green and red apple slices on white background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734980/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain license
1 oz eq thin whole wheat crackers on white background.
1 oz eq thin whole wheat crackers on white background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734979/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
1/4 cup (2 oz) cottage cheese on white background (1 oz eq meat alternates).
1/4 cup (2 oz) cottage cheese on white background (1 oz eq meat alternates).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735061/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
Red bell peppers thinly sliced on white background.
Red bell peppers thinly sliced on white background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734978/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
1/4 cup watermelon cubes on white background (1/4 cup fruits).
1/4 cup watermelon cubes on white background (1/4 cup fruits).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734950/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Green bell peppers thinly sliced on white background.
Green bell peppers thinly sliced on white background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734964/photo-image-public-domain-green-foodFree Image from public domain license
1/4 cup roasted sweet potatoes on white background (1/4 cup vegetables).
1/4 cup roasted sweet potatoes on white background (1/4 cup vegetables).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735000/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Mixed salad on white background.
Mixed salad on white background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735010/mixed-salad-white-backgroundFree Image from public domain license
4 chunks of cheddar cheese on white background (1/2 oz eq meat alternates).
4 chunks of cheddar cheese on white background (1/2 oz eq meat alternates).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734975/photo-image-public-domain-food-chocolateFree Image from public domain license
Water pitcher food psd
Water pitcher food psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623624/water-pitcher-food-psdView license
1/4 cup diced peaches in clear bowl (1/4 cup fruits).
1/4 cup diced peaches in clear bowl (1/4 cup fruits).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735092/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain license
1/2 cup sliced strawberries in clear bowl (1/2 cup fruits).
1/2 cup sliced strawberries in clear bowl (1/2 cup fruits).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734939/photo-image-strawberry-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
1/2 cup red grape halves in clear bowl (1/2 cup fruits).
1/2 cup red grape halves in clear bowl (1/2 cup fruits).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734982/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain license
1/4 cup (2 oz) cottage cheese in clear bowl (1 oz eq meat alternates).
1/4 cup (2 oz) cottage cheese in clear bowl (1 oz eq meat alternates).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735102/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
Tuna salad made with 2 oz tuna (2 oz eq meat alternates).
Tuna salad made with 2 oz tuna (2 oz eq meat alternates).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735009/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
5 peeled cucumber rounds (1/4 cup vegetables total) on white background.
5 peeled cucumber rounds (1/4 cup vegetables total) on white background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735008/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
1/8 cup broccoli on white background.
1/8 cup broccoli on white background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735083/18-cup-broccoli-white-backgroundFree Image from public domain license
1 egg scrambled on white background (2 oz eq meat alternate).
1 egg scrambled on white background (2 oz eq meat alternate).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734991/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license