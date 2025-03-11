Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotogoogleThe winterReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn moreOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 948 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1477 x 1870 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVisit Italy blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991988/visit-italy-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe fallReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735962/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView licenseSpringReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746863/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeach getaway blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049787/beach-getaway-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe summer by Dankerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923651/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic quote presentation template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631961/aesthetic-quote-presentation-template-editable-designView licenseArmsReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748314/image-cat-animal-personFree Image from public domain licensePlay time blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071957/play-time-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe winterReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743544/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGay wedding blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774826/gay-wedding-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe winter by Hans Nikolaj Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923663/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686525/startup-business-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMarketReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751330/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal tales blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692218/animal-tales-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA rose by Michael Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921652/photo-image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715265/mountain-adventure-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe gardenReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736069/image-person-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseGood day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071973/good-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMenuReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736196/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408574/farm-kids-book-blog-banner-templateView licenseA landscapeReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746090/image-plant-tree-personFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708379/achieve-success-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYoung womanReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741895/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699025/art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHorse racingReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748982/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's day package blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709756/valentines-day-package-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensethe mountain Moens KlintReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746153/image-art-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275824/cinco-mayo-blog-banner-templateView licenseFallReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735965/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral skincare blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731076/floral-skincare-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTycho BraheReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVacation deal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049805/vacation-deal-blog-banner-templateView licenseA fishermanReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708003/dinner-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA letterReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749608/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew year cheers blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960033/new-year-cheers-blog-banner-templateView license"A surprise"Reviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753308/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778991/orchestra-concert-blog-banner-templateView licenseA childReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758971/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license