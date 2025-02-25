Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagevintage crowd photoblack and whitephoto vintage archivevintage women workervintage crowd of people photoshistorical womanpublic" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak RidgePro199-10 DOE photo Ed Westcott 12-14-1944 Oak Ridge Tennessee. 