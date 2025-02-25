rawpixel
" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridge
vintage crowd photo black and white photo vintage archive vintage women worker vintage crowd of people photos historical woman
Combat War Vet at Stay On The Job Rally 1944 Oak Ridge
Combat War Vet at Stay On The Job Rally 1944 Oak Ridge
Combat War Vet at Stay On The Job Rally 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
Sadie Hawkins Day 1944 Oak Ridge
Sadie Hawkins Day 1944 Oak Ridge
Sadie Hawkins Day 1944 Oak Ridge
Technician With Manipulators ORNL Reactor
Technician With Manipulators ORNL Reactor
Technician With Manipulators ORNL Reactor
Virgil Johnson Using Mechanical Hands in Hot Cell ORNL
Virgil Johnson Using Mechanical Hands in Hot Cell ORNL
Virgil Johnson Using Mechanical Hands in Hot Cell ORNL
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
Coal Worker Coal Yard Oak Ridge
Coal Worker Coal Yard Oak Ridge
Coal Worker Coal Yard Oak Ridge
K-25 aerial 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 aerial 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 aerial 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 1944 Oak Ridge
Billboard 1944 Oak Ridge
Billboard 1944 Oak Ridge
Billboard 1944 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge High School Cheer Leaders
Oak Ridge High School Cheer Leaders
Oak Ridge High School Cheer Leaders
Football MP's vs Air Base from Nashville Moore General Hospital
Football MP's vs Air Base from Nashville Moore General Hospital
Football MP's vs Air Base from Nashville Moore General Hospital
Operation at Oak Ridge Hospital
Operation at Oak Ridge Hospital
Operation at Oak Ridge Hospital
Oak Ridge High School Football Practice Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge High School Football Practice Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge High School Football Practice Oak Ridge
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944