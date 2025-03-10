Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetoyblack & white photoblack and whiteschoolgirls playingpublic domaineducationgirlsDoll Show Highland View School Oak Ridge3235-4 DOE photo by Ed Westcott 1-10-1947 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 927 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5640 x 4356 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKids toy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171955/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDancing School Grove Receation Hall 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736441/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseKids toy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486942/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll Show Highland View School Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738408/doll-show-highland-view-school-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseKids toy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791753/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Typing Class 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736407/oak-ridge-high-school-typing-class-1945Free Image from public domain licenseKids toy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633607/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Class Officers 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736395/oak-ridge-high-school-class-officers-1948Free Image from public domain licenseKids toy blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11669645/kids-toy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Cheer Leadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736489/oak-ridge-high-school-cheer-leadersFree Image from public domain licenseKids toy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705443/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736298/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseKids toy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731466/kids-toy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlayground Parade Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736412/playground-parade-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseKids toy poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714604/kids-toy-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Drum Majoreteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain licensePlay & learn poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481274/play-learn-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScarboro girls basketball team Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736305/scarboro-girls-basketball-team-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSchool science fair poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553687/school-science-fair-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLink Trainer Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736443/link-trainer-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseKids toy Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731464/kids-toy-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRobersville Jr High 1954 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736301/robersville-high-1954-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseKids toy Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628161/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChildren at Play on the Street in Oak Ridge 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736319/children-play-the-street-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain licenseKids toy Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291241/kids-toy-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Football Practice Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736373/oak-ridge-high-school-football-practice-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSchool science fair Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553686/school-science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Football vs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736419/oak-ridge-high-school-football-vsFree Image from public domain licenseScience 101 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035010/science-101-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDog Show Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736473/dog-show-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePlay & learn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650451/play-learn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHigh School Track Meet Hurdles Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736393/high-school-track-meet-hurdles-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePlay & learn Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481277/play-learn-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGamble Valley Community Building Checker Game Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736394/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634144/science-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePlay & learn blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481275/play-learn-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAdmission open poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553654/admission-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGirl with dog Pre Oak Ridge 1939https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736329/girl-with-dog-pre-oak-ridge-1939Free Image from public domain license