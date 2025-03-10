rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll Show Highland View School Oak Ridge
Save
Edit Image
toyblack & white photoblack and whiteschoolgirls playingpublic domaineducationgirls
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171955/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dancing School Grove Receation Hall 1945 Oak Ridge
Dancing School Grove Receation Hall 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736441/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486942/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll Show Highland View School Oak Ridge
Doll Show Highland View School Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738408/doll-show-highland-view-school-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791753/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge High School Typing Class 1945
Oak Ridge High School Typing Class 1945
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736407/oak-ridge-high-school-typing-class-1945Free Image from public domain license
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633607/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge High School Class Officers 1948
Oak Ridge High School Class Officers 1948
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736395/oak-ridge-high-school-class-officers-1948Free Image from public domain license
Kids toy blog banner template, editable text
Kids toy blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11669645/kids-toy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge High School Cheer Leaders
Oak Ridge High School Cheer Leaders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736489/oak-ridge-high-school-cheer-leadersFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705443/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Civil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridge
Civil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736298/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy poster template, editable text and design
Kids toy poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731466/kids-toy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Playground Parade Oak Ridge 1947
Playground Parade Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736412/playground-parade-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Kids toy poster template, editable text & design
Kids toy poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714604/kids-toy-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain license
Play & learn poster template, editable text and design
Play & learn poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481274/play-learn-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Scarboro girls basketball team Oak Ridge
Scarboro girls basketball team Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736305/scarboro-girls-basketball-team-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
School science fair poster template, editable text & design
School science fair poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553687/school-science-fair-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Link Trainer Oak Ridge
Link Trainer Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736443/link-trainer-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy Instagram story template, editable text
Kids toy Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731464/kids-toy-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Robersville Jr High 1954 Oak Ridge
Robersville Jr High 1954 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736301/robersville-high-1954-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable design
Kids toy Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628161/kids-toy-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Children at Play on the Street in Oak Ridge 1948
Children at Play on the Street in Oak Ridge 1948
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736319/children-play-the-street-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain license
Kids toy Facebook post template, editable design
Kids toy Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291241/kids-toy-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Oak Ridge High School Football Practice Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge High School Football Practice Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736373/oak-ridge-high-school-football-practice-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
School science fair Instagram story template, editable text
School science fair Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553686/school-science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge High School Football vs.
Oak Ridge High School Football vs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736419/oak-ridge-high-school-football-vsFree Image from public domain license
Science 101 poster template, editable text and design
Science 101 poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035010/science-101-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dog Show Oak Ridge
Dog Show Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736473/dog-show-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Play & learn Instagram post template, editable text
Play & learn Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650451/play-learn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
High School Track Meet Hurdles Oak Ridge
High School Track Meet Hurdles Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736393/high-school-track-meet-hurdles-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Play & learn Instagram story template, editable text
Play & learn Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481277/play-learn-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Gamble Valley Community Building Checker Game Oak Ridge 1944
Gamble Valley Community Building Checker Game Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736394/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Science fair poster template, editable text and design
Science fair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634144/science-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridge
Jean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Play & learn blog banner template, editable text
Play & learn blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481275/play-learn-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Admission open poster template, editable text & design
Admission open poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553654/admission-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Girl with dog Pre Oak Ridge 1939
Girl with dog Pre Oak Ridge 1939
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736329/girl-with-dog-pre-oak-ridge-1939Free Image from public domain license