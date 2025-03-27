rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Save
Edit Image
basketball courtbasketball vintageoak vintagebasketball teamblack and whitebasketball photopublic domain basketballblack basketball
3D teenage boy playing basketball editable remix
3D teenage boy playing basketball editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458515/teenage-boy-playing-basketball-editable-remixView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738318/photo-image-public-domain-people-retroFree Image from public domain license
Basketball tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Basketball tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903067/basketball-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736417/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Basketball match editable poster template
Basketball match editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644363/basketball-match-editable-poster-templateView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738404/photo-image-public-domain-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Basketball club Instagram post template, editable text
Basketball club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381067/basketball-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Basketball Elks Club
Basketball Elks Club
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain license
Sports complex Instagram story template, editable social media design
Sports complex Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245208/sports-complex-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Basketball match Instagram post template, editable text
Basketball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12131422/basketball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Basketball match Instagram story template, editable social media design
Basketball match Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644465/basketball-match-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736363/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Basketball Match Instagram post template, editable text
Basketball Match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381066/basketball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mens Basketball Carbide vs AIT Oak Ridge
Mens Basketball Carbide vs AIT Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736314/mens-basketball-carbide-ait-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Basketball match blog banner template, editable text
Basketball match blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644352/basketball-match-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge High School Basketball 1947
Oak Ridge High School Basketball 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738396/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-1947Free Image from public domain license
Team sports competition Instagram post template, editable text
Team sports competition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378006/team-sports-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Night Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridge
Night Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736439/night-baseball-game-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Metaverse basketball tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Metaverse basketball tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12131413/metaverse-basketball-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge High School Basketball Team
Oak Ridge High School Basketball Team
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736427/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-teamFree Image from public domain license
Competitive sports, activity remix, editable design
Competitive sports, activity remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416642/competitive-sports-activity-remix-editable-designView license
Jefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridge
Jefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736476/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Competitive sports png element, activity remix, editable design
Competitive sports png element, activity remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449060/competitive-sports-png-element-activity-remix-editable-designView license
Golf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridge
Golf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
3D little boy playing basketball editable remix
3D little boy playing basketball editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397152/little-boy-playing-basketball-editable-remixView license
Scarboro girls basketball team Oak Ridge
Scarboro girls basketball team Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736305/scarboro-girls-basketball-team-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Basketball club Instagram post template, editable social media design
Basketball club Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9780655/basketball-club-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Jean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridge
Jean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
3D man playing basketball editable remix
3D man playing basketball editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454114/man-playing-basketball-editable-remixView license
Oak Ridge Bombers Baseball Vs. Harlan 1948 Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge Bombers Baseball Vs. Harlan 1948 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736430/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Live football poster template, editable text and design
Live football poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380955/live-football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Oak Ridge High School Football vs.
Oak Ridge High School Football vs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736419/oak-ridge-high-school-football-vsFree Image from public domain license
Basketball Match poster template, editable text and design
Basketball Match poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743773/basketball-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain license
Basketball showdown post template, editable social media design
Basketball showdown post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639331/basketball-showdown-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Marble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridge
Marble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736455/marble-tournament-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Basketball tournament poster template, editable text and design
Basketball tournament poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786114/basketball-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A.E.C. Girls Club Oak Ridge 1947
A.E.C. Girls Club Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736401/aec-girls-club-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license