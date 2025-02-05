Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesupermarketsupermarket cashiergrocerysupermarket vintagevintage womanpublic domain tulipsvintage storegrocery storesTulip Town Market Grove Center 1945 Oak RidgePro802-6 DOE photo Ed Westcott 7-4-1945 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 951 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7590 x 6017 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D cashier at registration, supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395300/cashier-registration-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseDancing School Grove Receation Hall 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736441/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license3D cashier at registration, supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453558/cashier-registration-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseGrocery sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714156/grocery-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge Public Library Interior 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738314/oak-ridge-public-library-interior-1945Free Image from public domain licenseMobile phone screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14884316/mobile-phone-screen-mockup-editable-designView license" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license3D grandma at the supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453548/grandma-the-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseOak Ridge High School Typing Class 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736407/oak-ridge-high-school-typing-class-1945Free Image from public domain license3D people shopping at supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464811/people-shopping-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseCoal Worker Coal Yard Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736397/coal-worker-coal-yard-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license3D people shopping at supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395564/people-shopping-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseAfrican American Recreation Hall Oak Ridge 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738236/african-american-recreation-hall-oak-ridge-1945Free Image from public domain licenseDigital menu screen editable mockup, digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527228/digital-menu-screen-editable-mockup-digital-deviceView licenseV-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736325/photo-image-face-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain license3D woman shopping at supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453595/woman-shopping-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseOak Ridge Jr. High Football 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738230/oak-ridge-jr-high-football-1945Free Image from public domain license3D grandma at the supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394730/grandma-the-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseMiss Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736444/miss-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license3D woman shopping at supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394496/woman-shopping-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseCoal Yard 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738286/coal-yard-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license3D shop owner using tablet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393880/shop-owner-using-tablet-editable-remixView licenseOak Ridge High School Drum Majoreteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain licenseShopping tips editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263236/shopping-tips-editable-poster-templateView licenseCounting Mosquitos Rain Foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736321/counting-mosquitos-rain-forestFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14455595/shopping-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseHelen Bean with 4x5 Press Camera Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736470/helen-bean-with-4x5-press-camera-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseGrocery store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916756/grocery-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Cheer Leadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736489/oak-ridge-high-school-cheer-leadersFree Image from public domain license3D old woman grocery shopping editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398220/old-woman-grocery-shopping-editable-remixView licenseHouse of Vision Oak Ridge 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738394/house-vision-oak-ridge-1945Free Image from public domain licenseHoliday shopping Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456233/holiday-shopping-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwimming Pool- Louise Cox, Vilma Strange, and Marilyn Angel 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736310/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable supermarket advertisement sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144810/editable-supermarket-advertisement-sign-mockupView licenseGrove Hall Bowling Alley Oak Ridge 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733423/grove-hall-bowling-alley-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain licenseShopping tips flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263231/shopping-tips-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseSpecial Engineers Detachment 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738277/special-engineers-detachment-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435691/shopping-time-facebook-post-templateView licenseK-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license