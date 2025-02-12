Edit ImageCrop36SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage sportathletevintageblack and whitevintage runningjumpingrunningschoolHigh School Track Meet Hurdles Oak Ridge4450-2 DOE photo Ed Westcott 4-9-1948 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 943 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11252 x 8840 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCharity poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546489/charity-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Class Officers 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736395/oak-ridge-high-school-class-officers-1948Free Image from public domain licenseCharity Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138105/charity-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseOak Ridge Bombers Baseball Vs. Harlan 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736430/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546524/charity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSwim Meet Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736421/swim-meet-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's sportswear poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681025/womens-sportswear-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFolk Dancing on Tennis Court Oak Ridge 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736428/folk-dancing-tennis-court-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain licenseCharity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546383/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBasketball Elks Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain licenseKeep running poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571590/keep-running-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Football vs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736419/oak-ridge-high-school-football-vsFree Image from public domain licenseBeach marathon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904927/beach-marathon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoxing 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736423/boxing-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's sportswear Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904922/womens-sportswear-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736417/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSports top mockup, woman walking at running trackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8089165/sports-top-mockup-woman-walking-running-trackView licenseOak Ridge High School Spring Practice 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738298/oak-ridge-high-school-spring-practice-1948Free Image from public domain licenseGlobal running day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571535/global-running-day-poster-templateView licenseJefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736476/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseRun Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537560/run-instagram-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736427/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-teamFree Image from public domain license3D happy couple dancing editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394682/happy-couple-dancing-editable-remixView licenseHigh School Boxing Match Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736434/high-school-boxing-match-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license3D happy couple dancing editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457982/happy-couple-dancing-editable-remixView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseGlobal running day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569121/global-running-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Spring Practice 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738313/oak-ridge-high-school-spring-practice-1948Free Image from public domain licenseRun Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561290/run-instagram-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Football Practice Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736373/oak-ridge-high-school-football-practice-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license3D man running on track editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397725/man-running-track-editable-remixView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736363/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license3D man running on track editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464576/man-running-track-editable-remixView licenseFun in the Snow 4426-7 DOE Photo by Ed Westcott Oak Ridge Tennessee 1-25-1948.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736308/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license3D woman running on track editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394687/woman-running-track-editable-remixView licenseMens Basketball Carbide vs AIT Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736314/mens-basketball-carbide-ait-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseRunning event Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569119/running-event-instagram-post-templateView licenseGolf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMarathon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14662795/marathon-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Spring Practice 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738289/oak-ridge-high-school-spring-practice-1948Free Image from public domain license