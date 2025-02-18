Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain basketballbasketballbasketball vintagesport vintagepublic domain basketball vintageplaying basketballpeople vintageplay vintageBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 19474167-1 DOE photo Ed Westcott 12-28-1947 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 952 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5613 x 4452 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParasports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757529/parasports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736362/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball showdown poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691413/basketball-showdown-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasketball Elks Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682719/world-disability-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738318/photo-image-public-domain-people-retroFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039510/basketball-club-poster-templateView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738404/photo-image-public-domain-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757532/world-disability-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691311/basketball-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682728/world-disability-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseBasketball competition. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733361/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball coach coupon Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686024/basketball-coach-coupon-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseGolf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682710/world-disability-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738396/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039652/basketball-match-poster-templateView licenseMens Basketball Carbide vs AIT Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736314/mens-basketball-carbide-ait-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball tournament Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686022/basketball-tournament-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license3D teenage boy playing basketball editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458515/teenage-boy-playing-basketball-editable-remixView licenseNight Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736439/night-baseball-game-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball week, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735786/basketball-weekView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736427/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-teamFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball week Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686214/basketball-week-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736363/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBasketball Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668001/basketball-instagram-post-templateView licenseJefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736476/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve & inspire poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691569/achieve-inspire-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Drum Majoreteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain license3D black basketball player editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395662/black-basketball-player-editable-remixView licenseOrange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736387/orange-crate-derby-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381067/basketball-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA.E.C. Girls Club Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736401/aec-girls-club-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license3D teenage boy playing basketball editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397094/teenage-boy-playing-basketball-editable-remixView licenseNesper House Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736465/nesper-house-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVolleyball team tryouts blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445473/volleyball-team-tryouts-blog-banner-templateView licenseWomens Club Working on Maypole 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738351/womens-club-working-maypole-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license