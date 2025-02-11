Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagebasketball vintagebasketballteam vintagepublic domain basketballbasketball photohistoric teamblack and whiteboy vintageOak Ridge High School Basketball Team3228-2 DOE photo Ed Westcott 1-8-1947 Oak Ridge Tennessee. 