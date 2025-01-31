Buddy Scott with Squirrel September 15-1947

3764-0 DOE photo Ed WestcottBuddy Scott with Squirrel September 15-1947 3764-4



Being the main photographer in the area James Edward Westcott discovered many unusual subjects in Oak Ridge. The people of Oak Ridge started realizing Westcott was the storyteller for the future generations. Using his camera he was able to capture more than words could and the citizens of Oak Ridge loved it! Using his most used camera the 4x5 Speed Graphic Westcott was able to show a tender moment between a young boy and a squirrel. Using shallow depth of field he was able isolate the interaction creating a beautiful image. 3764-4



. Original public domain image from Flickr