Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagenuclearblack and white cityoak ridge manhattan projectfactorywork projectsphoto vintage archivehistorical public domainoak ridge"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944Y-12-141 DOE photo Ed Westcott 1944 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 956 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5704 x 4544 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBasketball lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908643/basketball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12958959/happy-autumn-poster-templateView licenseY-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482501/energy-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseK-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVR games Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908640/games-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCompleted Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFall playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793936/fall-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558303/energy-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseK-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733381/k-25-from-top-quarry-hill-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793908/happy-autumn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12958989/happy-autumn-facebook-story-templateView licensePeers Training Program Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771274/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseK-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482493/energy-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733490/aerial-k-25-building-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBadminton event poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14649348/badminton-event-poster-templateView licenseShipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNLhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482492/energy-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWelding at K-25 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771276/nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLast Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733365/last-pass-issued-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12958943/happy-autumn-blog-banner-templateView licenseAerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733469/aerials-oak-ridge-area-1970sFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771271/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771269/nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseY-12 Worker 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738308/y-12-worker-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514262/energy-industry-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGraphite Reactor Main Controls 1943https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733407/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771278/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGamble Valley Community Building Checker Game Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736394/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771268/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558432/energy-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGraphite Reactor Main Controls 1943https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733519/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain license