"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
K-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridge
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
Last Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949
Aerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970s
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
Y-12 Worker 1944 Oak Ridge
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
Gamble Valley Community Building Checker Game Oak Ridge 1944
" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridge
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
