Roller Skating on Jackson Square Tennis Court

3749 DOE photo Ed WestcottRoller Skating on Jackson Square Tennis Court along with dances made this one of the popular places for Oak Ridgers looking for an evening of social fun. On September 12, 1947 James Edward Westcott spent his evening assigned to get great images of the family fun in very low light. Using his Speed Graphic 4x5 camera equipped with a flash gun and positioning himself at a low level angle Westcott did what he does best capturing the moment so we can enjoy and understand more about Oak Ridge at such a historical time. 3749. Original public domain image from Flickr