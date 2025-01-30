Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagephoto vintage archiveoak vintagefactory workervintage man black and whitevintage photos factoryblack manvintage factoryarchive photosTechnician With Manipulators ORNL Reactor7770-27 Ed Westcott 2-13-1952 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 976 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4535 x 5573 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWhite board editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529979/white-board-editable-mockupView licenseVirgil Johnson Using Mechanical Hands in Hot Cell ORNLhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736442/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseMental health editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088070/mental-health-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseCustomer review Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667920/customer-review-instagram-post-templateView license" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseStock market podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14430394/stock-market-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoal Worker Coal Yard Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736397/coal-worker-coal-yard-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903490/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseCombat War Vet at Stay On The Job Rally 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736303/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory ads blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538478/smart-factory-ads-blog-banner-templateView licenseSen. John F. Kennedy, ORNL Lab Dir. Alvin Weinberg and Sen. Gore visiting Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736491/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSartorial fashion poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11672875/sartorial-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseORNL Engineering Dept. 1950 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738459/ornl-engineering-dept-1950-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758830/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseF.H. Green With Snakes 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736331/fh-green-with-snakes-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseStrategies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590225/strategies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNLhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain licenseEngineering vest editable mockup, apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875225/engineering-vest-editable-mockup-apparelView licenseGolf Course Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736336/golf-course-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSafety first Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487280/safety-first-instagram-post-templateView licenseGolf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness networking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10259213/business-networking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Cheer Leadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736489/oak-ridge-high-school-cheer-leadersFree Image from public domain license3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233561/mechanic-garage-illustration-editable-designView licenseOak Ridge Football Coaches L to R Ralph Kern, Ben Martin,P.B.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736306/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMechanical engineering Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538654/mechanical-engineering-instagram-post-templateView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseLogistic services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527326/logistic-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFriends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736480/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseShopping gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693478/shopping-gift-card-templateView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736363/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licensePNG element vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895786/png-element-vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseORNL Engineering Dept 1950 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738554/ornl-engineering-dept-1950-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license3D warehouse worker illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234431/warehouse-worker-illustration-editable-designView licensePlayground Parade Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736412/playground-parade-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseTea house logo template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723170/tea-house-logo-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseSadie Hawkins Day 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736467/sadie-hawkins-day-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseScented candles poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11672393/scented-candles-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license