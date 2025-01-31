Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage photobeauty contestpartybeauty queenvintage black and white public domainatomicretro peopleblack and whiteAtomic Energy Commission EA Swimsuit Contest Party 1947 Oak Ridge3589-e DOE photo Ed Westcott 6-1947 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4312 x 5648 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHalloween costume party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013080/halloween-costume-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseAtomic Energy Commission Patrol Solway Gate Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738283/photo-image-public-domain-person-retroFree Image from public domain licensePorker party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10214721/porker-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAtomic Energy Commission Patrol Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734808/atomic-energy-commission-patrol-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10632252/costume-contest-instagram-post-templateView licenseAtomic Energy Commission Patrol Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738512/atomic-energy-commission-patrol-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licensePhoto contest Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114429/photo-contest-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseMiss Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736444/miss-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licensePorker party Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794453/porker-party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFriends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738371/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseTgif party invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428686/tgif-party-invitation-poster-templateView licenseMarble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738357/marble-tournament-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePorker party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10214689/porker-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGlenwood School Play 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738427/glenwood-school-play-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePoker party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907287/poker-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge HS 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738430/oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licensePoker party Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903740/poker-party-facebook-post-templateView licenseSoftball Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738353/softball-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licensePorker party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10214759/porker-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738396/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness badge logo template, editable minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686876/business-badge-logo-template-editable-minimal-designView licenseHospital Personnel 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738235/hospital-personnel-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseDNA test Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967624/dna-test-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738233/orange-crate-derby-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseLaunch party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087870/launch-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseMary Ellen Crawford 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738472/mary-ellen-crawford-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseChemistry club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967490/chemistry-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseF.H. Green with snakes 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738379/fh-green-with-snakes-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBeer quote social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114307/beer-quote-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Paper 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738299/oak-ridge-high-school-paper-1947Free Image from public domain licenseGoddess podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944939/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOak Ridge HS sewing class 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738476/oak-ridge-sewing-class-1947Free Image from public domain licenseMusic contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949821/music-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlayground Pageant 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738471/playground-pageant-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePool party poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819726/pool-party-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseOrange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738458/orange-crate-derby-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503678/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseOak Ridge HS Football 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738388/oak-ridge-football-1947Free Image from public domain licenseMythology 101 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945140/mythology-101-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFire Prevention Week Display 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738226/fire-prevention-week-display-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license