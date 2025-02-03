Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemexicofirefighterwild firewildland firenew mexico firewildland firefightersfiresmokeDoagy Fire. Wildland firefighters in New Mexico work to put out the Doagy Fire. Photo by Avi Farber, BLM contract photographer. Harris Fire. wildland firefighter works to put out the Harris Fire in Montana. Photo by Austin Catlin, BLM. Doagy Fire. Wildland firefighters in New Mexico work to put out the Doagy Fire. Photo by Avi Farber, BLM contract… Ruby Mountain Hotshots. The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew conducts burnout operations during the Dixie Fire, Lassen…

Pine Gulch Fire. Night operations on the Pine Gulch Fire in Colorado. Photo by Kyle Miller, Wyoming Hotshots, USFS. New Mexico Wildfires, natural disasters. Original public domain image from Flickr

Firefighter cutting log. Fireman crew on duty. Original public domain image from Flickr

Fireman crew on duty. (PERSONNEL ARE FOLLOWING SAFETY PROTOCOLS) U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (USFS) Kaibab National…

Inmate firefighters with CAL Fire march to the fire line to help suppress the Dixie Fire in the Lassen National Forest…

Blue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…

Blue Ridge and Plumas Hot Shots connect after completing a fire-suppressing fire line on a smoky steep-sloped mountain to…

Firefighter silhouette with tool. Blue Ridge and Plumas Hot Shots connect after completing a fire-suppressing fire line on a smoky steep-sloped mountain to…

Blue Ridge Hot Shots climb steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, California. Mexican Firefighters Help in California. Five crews from Mexico helped on the SQF Complex in California. Photo by USFS.…

Blue Ridge Hot Shots dig a fireline on a steep-sloped mountain to suppress the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest…