U.S. Marines perform a simulated night raid with multiple rifle squads during an air assault training event at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2017.

Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment were transported from Futenma to Ie Shima, where they carried out platoon attacks with medium machine guns in support during Blue Chromite 18. Exercise Blue Chromite 18 prepared 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment for service as a forward-deployed force in the Pacific by training them to fight as a ground combat element in a Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ally Beiswanger) Original public domain image from Flickr