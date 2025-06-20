Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebidenjoe speechpublic domainmapphotocc0creative commons 0famousPresident Visit to NIFC. On September 21, 2021, President Joe Biden visited the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho to meet with fire managers and then traveled to California to survey the damage from recent wildfires. The White House is focused on our response to severe wildfires, and how we can make our nation more resilient to climate change and extreme weather. Photo by Jessica Gardetto, BLM. Vice President Joe Biden addresses National Defense University at Fort McNair in Washington, , D.C. April 9, 2015. President Joe Biden attends the Annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the situation in Afghanistan, Monday, August 16, 2021 in the East Room of the White House.

Vice President Biden visit to New Zealand, July 20-21, 2016.

President Joe Biden and his family walk to the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 20, 2021.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July celebration.

Vice President Biden Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue Opening Session

President Joe Biden walks through the Rose Garden, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, on his way to the White House Library. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with National Security staff in the White House Situation Room.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Earth Day prior to signing an executive order strengthening the nation's forests.

President Biden Delivers Remarks to State Department Employees

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in National Statuary Hall on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Air Force personnel and their families, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 9.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the deficit Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

VP Biden's visit to Port of Houston

Marine One arrives on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, following President Joe Biden's trip to Camp David.

President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White House.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Monday, July 19, 2021 in the State Dining Room of the White House.