U.S. Marines and Sailors aboard a small unit riverine craft walk on to a beach during Unitas-Partnership of the Americas 2012 Sept. 8, 2012, at Camp Blanding, Fla. Unitas, Latin for "unity," is an annual U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, multinational naval exercise designed to enhance security cooperation and improve coalition operations between South American and U.S. maritime forces.

Partnership of the Americas is an annual combined exercise directed by U.S. Southern Command that is designed to improve training and readiness of U.S. naval forces in the region and enhance interoperability and relationships with other countries’ civil and military forces. (DoD photo by Cpl. Tyler Thornhill, U.S. Marine Corps). Original public domain image from Flickr