Members of the U.S. wheelchair basketball team up during halftime during a match against the Dane team in the Invictus Games at the Copper Box Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London Sept. 13, 2014.

The Invictus Games are the United Kingdom's version of the Warrior Games, bringing together wounded veterans from 14 nations for events including track and field, archery, wheelchair basketball, road cycling, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball and a driving challenge. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Tiffany DeNault, U.S. Air Force/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr