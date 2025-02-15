U.S. Army Master Sgt. Elizabeth Limon, with the 486th Civil Affairs Battalion, tries out a boy's bike near the site of a U.S. military-built medical clinic, at Palo Alto, Dominican Republic, June 19, during humanitarian exercise Beyond the Horizon 2014 in Palo Alto, Dominican Republic, June 19, 2014.

BTH is a recurring chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-directed, U.S. Southern Command-sponsored joint and combined humanitarian exercise in which troops provide services to communities in need while receiving deployment training and building important relationships with partner nations. (DoD photo by Sgt. Monte Swift, U.S. Army/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr