Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepassportborder passportsimmigrationcustoms and border protectionpublic domainwomanphotocc0Customs and Border Protection OperationsCBP Officer processes a passenger into the United States at an airport. Photo by James Tourtellotte. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3888 x 2592 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D passport, border security 3D travel remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270666/passport-border-security-travel-remixView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers conduct standard arrival screening operations at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738716/photo-image-public-domain-travelFree Image from public domain licensePassport word, travel 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244897/passport-word-travel-remixView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers ensure legal and safe travel for individuals arriving in the United States…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738724/photo-image-public-domain-travelFree Image from public domain licensePassport png word, travel 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270729/passport-png-word-travel-remixView licenseOfficers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, process international arrivals of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738699/photo-image-public-domain-woman-checkFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disasters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599299/natural-disasters-instagram-post-templateView licenseBiometric Facial Recognition at Houston International Airporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738709/photo-image-public-domain-office-travelFree Image from public domain licenseImmigration consultancy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600175/immigration-consultancy-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations takes a photo of an arriving international…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738669/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain licenseEarthquake preparedness Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599236/earthquake-preparedness-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers conduct standard arrival screening operations at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738689/photo-image-public-domain-travelFree Image from public domain licensePassport ticket, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574749/passport-ticket-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseAn arriving passenger places his hand, left, on a device to take his fingerprints as Officers with U.S. Customs and Border…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723853/photo-image-border-hands-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D passport, border security 3D travel remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270544/passport-border-security-travel-remixView licenseOfficers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, process international arrivals of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723840/photo-image-public-domain-person-travelFree Image from public domain licenseVisa services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599526/visa-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseOfficers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, process international arrivals of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723811/photo-image-public-domain-person-travelFree Image from public domain licenseVisa immigration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599786/visa-immigration-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations welcomes and clears international travelers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738679/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license3D passport png, border security 3D travel remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270676/passport-png-border-security-travel-remixView licenseAn officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations reviews travel documents of an arriving…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738680/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseVisa immigration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925550/visa-immigration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOFO Honor Guard Competitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726638/ofo-honor-guard-competitionFree Image from public domain licenseVisa travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925552/visa-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCBP International Travel Preclearance Operations in Canadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726686/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseImmigration consultancy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853986/immigration-consultancy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations stamps a passport after clearing an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723801/photo-image-border-public-domain-covid-19Free Image from public domain licenseImmigration consultancy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925556/immigration-consultancy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers screen international passengers arriving at the Dulles International Airport in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738761/photo-image-border-public-domain-travelFree Image from public domain licenseVisa travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898335/visa-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers conduct standard arrival screening operations at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738727/photo-image-public-domain-people-travelFree Image from public domain licenseVisa travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599953/visa-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlue Mass 2015https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726704/blue-mass-2015Free Image from public domain licensePassport ticket, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537997/passport-ticket-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseOfficers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, process international arrivals of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738779/photo-image-public-domain-check-travelFree Image from public domain licenseShipping service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11664361/shipping-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn officer with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations directs the driver an arriving truck prior…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739131/photo-image-border-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseCargo service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796534/cargo-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOfficers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, board a flotilla of tall ships off the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723835/photo-image-public-domain-person-stampFree Image from public domain license