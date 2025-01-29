Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedical teammedical stretcherpeoplefirefighterpublic domaincrowdphotoworkingGoose Creek Fire. A firefighter on a backboard is passed hand to hand during medical training. Photo by Andy Lyon. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5184 x 3888 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParamedic poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052252/paramedic-poster-templateView licenseMilitary Supporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738714/military-supportFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690657/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePine Gulch Fire. The Pine Bulch Fire in Colorado. Photo by Eric Coulter, BLM. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738815/photo-image-smoke-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable profession people full body design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15294739/editable-profession-people-full-body-design-element-setView licenseGoose Creek Fire. Even when not actively engaged in firefighting this helicopter crew must practice their skills to maintain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742272/photo-image-fire-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseParamedic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763913/paramedic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePine Gulch Fire. Night operations on the Pine Gulch Fire in Colorado. Photo by Kyle Miller, Wyoming Hotshots, USFS. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738820/photo-image-smoke-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEmergency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763906/emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFirefighter cutting log. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174055/photo-image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921069/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePine Gulch Fire. Night operations on the Pine Gulch Fire in Colorado. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752733/photo-image-smoke-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAccidents & injury poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976010/accidents-injury-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePine Gulch Fire. Night operations on the Pine Gulch Fire in Colorado. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752745/photo-image-smoke-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEmergency hotline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975915/emergency-hotline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePine Gulch Fire. Night operations on the Pine Gulch Fire in Colorado. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752735/photo-image-smoke-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690659/medical-emergency-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseNorth Complexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738650/north-complexFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690655/medical-emergency-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRuby Mountain Hotshots. The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew conducts burnout operations during the Dixie Fire, Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752632/photo-image-fire-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseParamedic Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051230/paramedic-instagram-post-templateView licenseMexican Firefighters Help in California. Five crews from Mexico helped on the SQF Complex in California. Photo by USFS.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738696/photo-image-fire-public-domain-forestFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052199/medical-emergency-poster-templateView licenseFirefighters silhouette, wildfire. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752740/photo-image-smoke-fire-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEmergency hotline Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14634422/emergency-hotline-facebook-story-templateView licenseFire truck, firefighters, rescue team. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732256/photo-image-public-domain-people-houseFree Image from public domain licenseEmergency hotline blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14634424/emergency-hotline-blog-banner-templateView licenseFirefighters, rescue team hiking, forest fire. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732222/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEmergency hotline Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14634417/emergency-hotline-instagram-post-templateView licenseNorth Complexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738703/north-complexFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseFirefighter rescue training, February 19, 2021, Cheshire, UK. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426678/photo-image-public-domain-person-glassFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165482/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseFirefighter training in water, 25 March, 2021, Cheshire, UK. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426627/photo-image-public-domain-person-waterFree Image from public domain licenseMedical clinic blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459183/medical-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFirefighter training in water, 25 March, 2021, Cheshire, UK. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426543/photo-image-public-domain-person-waterFree Image from public domain licenseFire Safety poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710942/fire-safety-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseZane Willert, a firefighter with the Devil's Canyon Handcrew, stays hydrated while supervising tactical training with the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306699/free-photo-image-face-1-2-sbct-20th-public-affairs-detachmentFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459105/health-care-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCar crash rescue training, February 19, 2021, Cheshire, UK. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426706/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license