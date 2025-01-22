U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Nguyen takes off for the 50-meter freestyle swim event during the 2014 Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sept. 30, 2014.

The Warrior Games is an annual event allowing wounded, ill and injured Service members and veterans to compete in Paralympic sports including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, track and field, swimming and wheelchair basketball. (DoD photo by Cpl. Jessica Quezada, U.S. Marine Corps/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr