After locating and destroying a simulated enemy's primary defense location, U.S. and Bulgarian forces depart from the battle zone at the Koren Field Training Ground in Bulgaria Oct. 16, 2014, as part of Atlantic Resolve.

Europe-based U.S. Army units were deployed to Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia to conduct bilateral military exercises and reinforce NATO security commitments to the host nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Derrick Irions/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr