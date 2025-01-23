U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Nordgren, right, with the North Dakota Air National Guards 119th Wing, races up to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kent Pulst, with the North Dakota National Guards 3662nd Maintenance Company, during a relay exchange at the Central Region Biathlon championships at Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minn., Jan. 15, 2011.

Nordgren and Pulst skied the first and second legs of the race, respectively, for the first-place winning North Dakota National Guard relay team. The regional National Guard biathlon combines the endurance of cross-country skiing and the skill and concentration of rifle marksmanship to determine an individual and relay team champion. (DoD photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp, U.S. Army). Original public domain image from Flickr