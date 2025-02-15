Retired U.S. Army Spc. Kyle Butcher serves during a sitting volleyball game between the U.S. Special Operations Command team and the Navy team during the 2014 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sept. 28, 2014.

The Warrior Games is an annual event allowing wounded, ill and injured Service members and veterans to compete in Paralympic sports including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, track and field, swimming and wheelchair basketball. (DoD photo, U.S. Army/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr