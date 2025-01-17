Runners participating in the 37th Marine Corps Marathon wait to begin the race between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Oct. 28, 2012.

The 23,864 starters in the race came from across the United States and 47 countries to run in the world's ninth largest marathon. The Marine Corps Marathon was created to promote physical fitness, generate community goodwill and showcase the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Fayloga, U.S. Marine Corps) Original public domain image from Flickr