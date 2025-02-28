U.S. Marine Corps Wounded Warriors with Team East participate in wheelchair basketball drills during practice at the 2012 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2012.

Wounded Warrior Marines, veterans and allies were competing in the second annual trials, which include swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, track and field, archery and shooting. The top 50 performing Marines will earn the opportunity to compete in the Wounded Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in May. (DoD photo by Sgt. Mark Fayloga, U.S. Marine Corps). Original public domain image from Flickr