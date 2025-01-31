10th MDSB "Battle PT"

Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade Headquarters conduct "Battle Focused PT" Aug. 6, 2021, on Fort Drum.

The brigade staff were broken up into four teams and competed in five events while carrying litters, water jugs, and medical equipment on a 4-mile trail course. Each stop had a unique station to include: land navigation, weapons checks, critical thinking, applying first aid and a HMMWV push. These types of events build team cohesion and comradery. Original public domain image from Flickr