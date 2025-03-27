U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Jhennel Myers, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) in the East China Sea March 17, 2014.

The Bonhomme Richard was underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Achterling, U.S. Navy/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr