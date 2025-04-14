Tech. Sgt. Carlos Sanders, 821st Contingency Response Group contracting officer, appears caked in dust after serving as an opposition force member during a field training exercise designed to hone perimeter security tactics, techniques and procedures at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Nov. 21, 2016.

The 821st CRG rapidly deployed personnel to open an airfield and establish air operations in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve to enable Iraqi security forces fighting ISIL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan) Original public domain image from Flickr