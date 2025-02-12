U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Hinkle, left, with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 1, jokes with an Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier during Operation Godfather in Durzay, Afghanistan, Jan. 15, 2011.

The Marines partnered with the ANA to successfully clear the last remaining Taliban stronghold in the southern area of the Garmsir district. The Marines were deployed to the Helmand province in support of the International Security Assistance Force. (DoD photo by Sgt. Christopher R. Rye, U.S. Marine Corps). Original public domain image from Flickr