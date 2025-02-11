German soldiers form a crash line while conducting riot control training during the Kosovo Force (KFOR) 19 Mission Rehearsal Exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 12, 2014.

The KFOR 19 Mission Rehearsal Exercise was designed to prepare the U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division and multinational forces for operations in support of NATO in Kosovo. (DoD photo by Pfc. Lloyd Villanueva, U.S. Army/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr