Capt. Frazer Alexander, a vehicle maintenance officer with 1st The Queenâ€™s Dragoon Guards, and a native of Luxembourg, slowly hobbles away from the finish line of the Marine Corps Marathon Forward aboard Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan, Oct. 30. Alexander was the overall winner of the marathon and finished in 2 hours and 49 minutes.

More than 300 coalition service members participated in the 26.2-mile marathon, which has been held annually aboard Leatherneck since 2009. The race is a satellite edition of the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., one of the most popular marathons in the U.S. Original public domain image from Flickr