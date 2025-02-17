U.S. Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) cycle through hose settings during the annual Surface Line Week?s damage control Olympics Nov. 30, 2009, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Surface Line week promotes camaraderie between ships and shipmates on the Pearl Harbor waterfront through professional competition and is hosted by Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Logico, U.S. Navy). Original public domain image from Flickr