U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Murray Joe Tynch III, the commander of Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF73), left, briefs U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Adm. Phil Davidson, center, at COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF73 headquarters in Singapore, March 6, 2019.

Davidson is in Singapore to meet with regional leaders and counterparts and to speak at the Fullerton Lecture Series hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, March 7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Specialist Robin W. Peak) Original public domain image from Flickr