U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Tyler Abbott, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, waits while mail is unloaded from an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Persian Gulf Dec. 19, 2013.

The Harry S. Truman was deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts and supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Karl Anderson, U.S. Navy/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr