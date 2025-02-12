Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain monarch butterflybee photobutterfly photobutterflyanimalpublic domainorangeinsectMonarch butterfly.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable butterfly sky desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10545608/editable-butterfly-sky-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVibrant monarch butterfly silhouettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756368/monarchsideFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly sky background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10466737/editable-butterfly-sky-background-designView licenseAndrena hippotes, Female, Back, Marylandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756474/andrena-hippotes-female-back-marylandFree Image from public domain licenseWildflowers & butterflies background, aesthetic Spring digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044263/wildflowers-butterflies-background-aesthetic-spring-digital-paintingView licenseAndrena macra, f, left, Kent Co. Marylandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756422/andrena-macra-left-kent-co-marylandFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661683/butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseNomada placida, male, back, Alleghany, Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756320/nomada-placida-male-back-alleghanyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552103/flower-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHoplitis spoliata, f, face, pwrc, mdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756298/hoplitis-spoliata-face-pwrcFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672599/butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCircium discolor, Field Thistle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752341/circium-discolor-field-thistleFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies & hill animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661502/butterflies-hill-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCornus florida, Dogwood in bud, Howard County, Mdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756285/cornus-florida-dogwood-bud-howard-countyFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies & flowers animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672513/butterflies-flowers-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMelitta melittoides, m, aa co, md, facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756212/melitta-melittoides-co-md-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBrown butterfly frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198934/brown-butterfly-frame-backgroundView licenseTetraopes tetrophthalmus, back_2020-07-29-15.26.30 ZShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755192/photo-image-public-domain-bees-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBrown butterfly frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198917/brown-butterfly-frame-backgroundView licenseColletes ciliatus, f, left, jugbay,MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756315/colletes-ciliatus-left-jugbaymdFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901300/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseMelitta melittoides, f, aa co, md, sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756227/melitta-melittoides-co-md-sideFree Image from public domain licenseOld paper textured background, colorful butterfly border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058060/old-paper-textured-background-colorful-butterfly-border-editable-designView licenseVitis spp., Howard Co, Maryland, H Metzmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756444/vitis-spp-howard-co-maryland-metzmanFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly border frame black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199022/butterfly-border-frame-black-backgroundView licenseLasioglossum fuscipenne, m, Beltsville, backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755072/lasioglossum-fuscipenne-beltsville-backFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly border frame black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199029/butterfly-border-frame-black-backgroundView licenseColletes ciliatus, f, face, jugbay,MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756122/colletes-ciliatus-face-jugbaymdFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterflies aesthetic, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057344/monarch-butterflies-aesthetic-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBombus variabilis, m, face, St. Mary's Co, MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755962/bombus-variabilis-face-st-marys-coFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly frame pink watercolor backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198724/butterfly-frame-pink-watercolor-backgroundView licenseAndrena macra, f, face, Kent County MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756510/andrena-macra-face-kent-countyFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661185/mountain-goat-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBombus variabilis, m, right, St. Mary's Co, MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755964/bombus-variabilis-right-st-marys-coFree Image from public domain licensePink butterfly frame iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198742/pink-butterfly-frame-iphone-wallpaperView licenseCoreopsis verticillata, Whorled tickseed, Howard County, Md, Helen Lowe Metzmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756029/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly frame pink watercolor backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198721/butterfly-frame-pink-watercolor-backgroundView licenseApis melliferapupaehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756206/apis-melliferapupaeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame butterfly, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199410/vintage-frame-butterfly-black-backgroundView licenseApis melliferapupaeheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756364/apis-melliferapupaeheadFree Image from public domain license