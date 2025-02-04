Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterflyperupublic domain butterflyargyrogrammanapublic domainbutterfly photographybutterfly photoanimalArgyrogrammana nurtia, butterfly, insect photography.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 756 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5394 x 3398 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarButterfly in green nature scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905606/butterfly-green-nature-sceneView licenseFluorescent Leafhopper, Coelidiana colens, insect's face.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752389/photo-image-animal-public-domain-hopperFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseFulgorid, Phrictus diadema, macro insect photography.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752378/photo-image-animal-public-domain-brazilFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405416/garden-party-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseAnteros formosus, m, peru, Cosnipata Valley, brain harris, habitushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755038/photo-image-public-domain-black-background-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseOdontoptera spectabilis, paraguayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755029/odontoptera-spectabilis-paraguayFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy neon butterfly background, aesthetic border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216198/fantasy-neon-butterfly-background-aesthetic-border-editable-designView licenseRed ant, macro face shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752528/red-ant-macro-face-shotFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly bokeh dark background, aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216931/butterfly-bokeh-dark-background-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseCrassicantharus noumeensis, usnmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755388/crassicantharus-noumeensis-usnmFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly encyclopedia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12844196/butterfly-encyclopedia-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuffalo Treehopper, macro insect photography.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752519/buffalo-treehopper-macro-insect-photographyFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly list Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12844533/butterfly-list-facebook-post-templateView licenseStiretrus decemguttatus, orange, brazilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755443/stiretrus-decemguttatus-orange-brazilFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife photography Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730770/png-animal-templates-artView licenseCaterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, Side view.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752460/caterpillar-northern-pearly-eye-side-viewFree Image from public domain licenseEverything affects everything poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281814/everything-affects-everything-poster-template-editable-designView licenseKarner blue butterfly, endangered insect.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752537/karner-blue-butterfly-endangered-insectFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly bokeh dark background, aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210041/butterfly-bokeh-dark-background-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseLeptochilus acolhuus, stinging wasp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752536/leptochilus-acolhuus-stinging-waspFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly bokeh dark desktop wallpaper, aesthetic background psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216928/png-abstract-aesthetic-backgroundView licenseStiretrus decemguttatus, purple, brazilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755446/stiretrus-decemguttatus-purple-brazilFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405414/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseCaterpillar of Endangered Karner Blue butterfly, U, face close-up. Lycaeides melissa samuelis. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752561/photo-image-face-butterfly-bluesFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly and flower, fantasy surreal editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760458/butterfly-and-flower-fantasy-surreal-editable-design-community-remixView licenseCaterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, face shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752465/caterpillar-northern-pearly-eye-face-shotFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife photography Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631700/wildlife-photography-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGreen lacewing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752393/green-lacewingFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201207/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKarner blue butterfly caterpillar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752560/karner-blue-butterfly-caterpillarFree Image from public domain licenseAmazing nature poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514475/amazing-nature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrysidid Wasp, side view.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752551/chrysidid-wasp-side-viewFree Image from public domain licenseNatural skincare blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201668/natural-skincare-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChrysidid Wasp, U, Face, UT, Utah Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752541/chrysidid-wasp-face-ut-utah-countyFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201723/butterfly-effect-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBlack-bellied Anteros butterfly wing, extreme macro photography.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752335/photo-image-texture-butterflies-patternFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame customizable mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729601/picture-frame-customizable-mockup-living-room-decorationView licenseMelissodes coreopsis, female, head shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752482/melissodes-coreopsis-female-head-shotFree Image from public domain license