Exaerete smaragdina, m, bagaces, face, costa rica

A large, parasitic orchid bee (Exaerte smaragdina). This bumble bee sized shimmering saucepan of blue and melted green was collected by Tim McMahon a few days ago in the Bagaces region of Costa Rica, where he used chemical lures similar to the orchid oils that these bees gather from .... orchids in the canopy. The equally large Eulaema and Eufriesea host species are not so happy to have these bees around.



Beauty is truth, truth beauty - that is all



Ye know on earth and all ye need to know



" Ode on a Grecian Urn"



John Keats. Original public domain image from Flickr