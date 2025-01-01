Using camels to distribute long lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs) in Ethiopia

GHSC-PSM is currently working together with the Ethiopian government structures at different levels to efficiently and effectively distribute 6 million long lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs) in four regional states of the country.



GHSC-PSM supports the timely and cost-effective transportation of nets to remote and inaccessible locations in four regional states of the country using all available means. Camel caravan begins a two-day nearly 90-KM journey in Afambo District, near the Ethiopia-Djibouti border. GHSC-PSM works with the community to use camels to transport 4,000 nets to four locations with over 2,300 households to benefit over 13,100 people.



Credit: Mikiyas Tesfaye. Original public domain image from Flickr