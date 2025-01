June 2021 - Cannon Renewal Project

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing.



Phase 3 of the Cannon Renewal Project began in January 2021 and is scheduled to be complete in December 2022. The entire east side of the building, from the basement to the fifth floor, is closed. Work includes demolishing and rebuilding the fifth floor, conserving the exterior stonework and rehabilitating the individual office suites. Original public domain image from Flickr