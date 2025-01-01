House IRS Kenya 7

The sprayer, Caroline Obinju Ocholla, is 33 yrs old, married with 4 children - 5,8,10, and 12 years old.

She currently volunteers as a CHV. She is doing this work to help the community but also to save money to help her family. She is motivated by the wages being paid for the work, the respect she receives from the community (they trust her), her daughters and her spouse who is happy she is bringing in income and supports her. She also says community members prefer female sprayers. Some call her and specifically ask for her to spray their houses. In the future she hopes to be a hairdresser.



Photo by Jessica Scranton/AIRS



March 2017. Original public domain image from Flickr