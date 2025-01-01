Tanzanian, U.S. Partners Provide Island with New School

PEMBA ISLAND, Tanzania - Students gather in one of seven new classrooms, March 3, 2011, at the recently completed Bopwe School on Pemba Island, Tanzania. Along with the classrooms, the facility contains separate bathrooms for men and women, teacher's offices, and a large conference room. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the opening of the school, which was the direct result of a cooperative effort between the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, U.S. State Department, U.S. Africa Command, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. (CJTF-HOA photo by Lieutenant Colonel Leslie Pratt). Original public domain image from Flickr