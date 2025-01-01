Midwife Amichia Solange (L) attends to Angelica Konate at Mouyassue Health Centre in Cote d'Ivoire on 3rd March 2020.

Angelica is 6-months pregnant and had come for a pre-natal clinic appointment where she received a dose of Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (SP) to prevent her from contracting malaria during her pregnancy. In 2019, the US President's Malaria Initiative distributed enough anti malaria pills to protect over 9 million pregnant women from malaria, an infectious disease that kills over 400 million people a year.



Photo Credit: Mwangi Kirubi, PMI Impact Malaria. Original public domain image from Flickr