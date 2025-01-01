Mother and child outside their home.

Boni Awa and her 4-month-old son Aruna outside their home. While pregnant, Boni visited Mouyassue Health Center for her antenatal care visits where she received doses of Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (SP) to prevent malaria during her pregnancy.



In 2019, the US President's Malaria Initiative distributed enough anti malaria pills to protect over 9 million pregnant women from malaria, an infectious disease that kills over 400 million people a year.



Photo by Mwangi Kirubi, PMI Impact Malaria, March 2020. Original public domain image from Flickr