https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764772Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsCover coughs and sneezes. Multicolor poster with black lettering. Title at top of poster. Visual images are illustrations of a girl holding a tissue or handkerchief over her nose and mouth and an open school bag with a pack of tissues nearby. Caption and publisher information at bottom of poster.. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1435 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2891 x 2074 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now